TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 36.7% Higher Over Last Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $345,032.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 93,853,533,293 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

