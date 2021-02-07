Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,178 shares of company stock worth $14,136,945 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Twitter by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $56.78 on Friday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

