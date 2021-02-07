TwoKeyEconomy Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $325,453.00 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.25 or 0.01265307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.59 or 0.06816245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

