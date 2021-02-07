Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $66.18 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.