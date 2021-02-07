U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0005

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. U Network has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $864,706.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

