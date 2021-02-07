Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Holdings Lessened by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti accounts for 1.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UI shares. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of UI stock opened at $339.00 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $353.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.21. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

