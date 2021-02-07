UChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,478.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. UChain has a total market cap of $15,535.94 and approximately $5,478.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One UChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.75 or 0.01142321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.59 or 0.06256609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023300 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

About UChain

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The official website for UChain is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

