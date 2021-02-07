UGAS (UGAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $18.93 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00063221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.01139780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.92 or 0.06218852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00032614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

