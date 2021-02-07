Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Decreased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 2.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,340,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $302.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $310.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.22 and its 200-day moving average is $247.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

