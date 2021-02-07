Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.20 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $53.20 million and $1.57 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,422.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.31 or 0.01145970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.66 or 0.00475396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00038946 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001988 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,578,698 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

