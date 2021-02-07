UMA Trading 157.4% Higher This Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. UMA has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $126.27 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $28.26 or 0.00073881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 157.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00178553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00064962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00063031 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00234582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00062672 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,399,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,774,994 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

