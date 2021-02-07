UMA (UMA) Price Hits $28.96 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One UMA token can now be purchased for $28.96 or 0.00075084 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $188.59 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 157% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00181387 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00056228 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00235690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00062970 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,391,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,767,307 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.