UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $48,869.69 and $21.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048049 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.