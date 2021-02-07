Uniform Fiscal Object Tops 1-Day Volume of $145.00 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $145.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

