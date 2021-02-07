UniLayer Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.75 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One UniLayer token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $662,563.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 210.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00175823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00238320 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00073343 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

