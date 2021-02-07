United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Financial Analysis

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Security Bancshares and Lifestore Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Lifestore Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.56 $15.17 million N/A N/A Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 24.63% 8.47% 0.97% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Lifestore Financial Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of October 15, 2020, it operated through 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

