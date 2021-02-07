UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Raised by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $905,645,000 after buying an additional 114,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $324.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.