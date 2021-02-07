Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after acquiring an additional 377,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,907,000 after acquiring an additional 39,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Universal Display by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 328,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $231.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 103.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.54. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.