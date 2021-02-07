UnlimitedIP (UIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $184,145.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $184,145.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.08 or 0.01175048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.19 or 0.06299064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

