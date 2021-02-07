Uptrennd (1UP) Trading Up 43% Over Last 7 Days

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 43% higher against the dollar. Uptrennd has a market cap of $1.04 million and $16,493.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000187 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00285782 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00024878 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009290 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,787,847 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

