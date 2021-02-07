USD Coin (USDC) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $6.41 billion and $1.72 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,585.38 or 0.04128819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021333 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 145.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 6,488,015,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,409,454,169 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

