USDK Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.61 million and $159.73 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00177170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00233706 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00073880 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

