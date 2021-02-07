USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $644,897.38 and approximately $1,221.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,320.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.93 or 0.01158459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00481702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00039340 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002417 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

