USDX (USDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007769 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002630 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 145.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.