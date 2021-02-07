Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.29

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $131.00 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.67 or 0.01130015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.56 or 0.06227762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Utrust Profile

UTK is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.