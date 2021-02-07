V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -629.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. V.F. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

