V-ID (VIDT) Price Up 65.5% Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00063127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.01224805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.26 or 0.06722405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022825 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016944 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars.

