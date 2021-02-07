v.systems Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $34.95 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,125,086,162 coins and its circulating supply is 2,201,477,698 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

