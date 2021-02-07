VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $176.81 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $231.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.46.

