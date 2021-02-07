Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 13.1% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

