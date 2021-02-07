Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is McCutchen Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

McCutchen Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,401 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 9.7% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after buying an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79.

