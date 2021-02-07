Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lowered by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,545,000 after buying an additional 177,327 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after buying an additional 325,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

