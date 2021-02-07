Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 705.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 33,432 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VV stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $183.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.