Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,105,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,983,000 after acquiring an additional 125,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $211.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.71.

