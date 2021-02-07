Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.9% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of BND opened at $86.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91.

