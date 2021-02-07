Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is McCutchen Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

McCutchen Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 12.5% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $204.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $204.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

