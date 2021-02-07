Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 185.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.