Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Achieves $128,003.54

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $128,003.54 and approximately $89,784.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00180742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00234857 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074834 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

