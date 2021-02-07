Velas (VLX) Market Capitalization Hits $87.63 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Velas has a total market cap of $87.63 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Velas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

