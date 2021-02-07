Veles Price Up 27.1% Over Last Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Veles has a total market cap of $68,394.63 and $22,091.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veles has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.04 or 0.04122973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00392568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.97 or 0.01152556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00478938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00388297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00241986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00021430 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,392,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,660 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.