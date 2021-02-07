Veles (VLS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22,091.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Veles has a market cap of $68,394.63 and approximately $22,091.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.04 or 0.04122973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00392568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.97 or 0.01152556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00478938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00388297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00241986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00021430 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,392,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,660 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.