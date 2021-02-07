Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 126.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,251,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,299,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

