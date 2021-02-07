Venus Price Tops $26.16 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Venus token can now be purchased for about $26.16 or 0.00067846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 142.9% higher against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $217.34 million and approximately $58.50 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.31 or 1.00439458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00038108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000237 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,307,971 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

