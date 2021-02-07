Venus (XVS) Market Cap Hits $203.93 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $24.59 or 0.00064173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $203.93 million and $83.02 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded up 147.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,292,713 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

