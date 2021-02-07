VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEON. HSBC downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.68. 1,325,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,540. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in VEON by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 602,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VEON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in VEON by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in VEON during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

