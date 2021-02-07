Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Veoneer alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Veoneer by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veoneer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veoneer by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veoneer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.