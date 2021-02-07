Verasity Market Capitalization Reaches $4.18 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 47% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $475,540.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00089821 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000182 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00286967 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009266 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

