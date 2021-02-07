Verge Price Tops $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $270.53 million and approximately $19.98 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.12 or 0.00389339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,428,310,566 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

