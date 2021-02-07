Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $19.75 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $19.75 million and $179,809.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,041.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.15 or 0.04119565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00391217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.47 or 0.01160490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00484264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00390805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00241236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,626,897 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

