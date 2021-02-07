Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,108,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,776 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.81% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $498,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,437,000 after buying an additional 474,130 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 221,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,471,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

